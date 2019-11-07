SERVICES TODAY

Retha Yoder, 1 p.m., Arlington Amish Mennonite Church, Arlington, Kansas

Phyllis K. Hall, 11 a.m., Mishler Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Milford

Melvin A. Yoder, 11 a.m., College Mennonite Church, Gathering Room, Goshen

Patrick R. Kearney, 10:30 a.m., Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen

Stanley R. Hossler, 1 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

Eric Brown, 2 p.m., Nappanee United Methodist Church, Nappanee

Leota M. Ecklebarger, 2 p.m., Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES SATURDAY  

Iva P. Ritter, 10:30 a.m., Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen

Richard D. Jacobs, Jr., 1 p.m., Feller and Clark Funeral Home, Auburn

Mary J. Overpeck, 1 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

Omer Mast, 2 p.m., Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury

Oscar E. Roth, 11:30 a.m., College Mennonite Church, Goshen

Mary E. Dodds, 11 a.m., Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury

Terry L. Herr, 2 p.m., Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen

Willard Myers Swartley, 11 a.m., Belmont Mennonite Church, Elkhart

SERVICES MONDAY 

Susan D. Howard, 11 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES NOV. 16

Ethel Yake Metzler, 3 p.m., Assembly Mennonite Church, Goshen

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you