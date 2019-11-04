SERVICES TODAY

Edward J. Hochstetler, 9:30 a.m. at the Gerald Miller residence, 6450 W. 550 South, Topeka

SERVICES WEDNESDAY

Norman E. Davis, 6-8 p.m. visitation only at Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen

Waltraud “Wally” W. Martin, 11 a.m., Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret-Lienhart Funeral Home, Wakarusa

SERVICES THURSDAY

James L. Kiefer, 11 a.m., Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury

Richard O. Geaugh, 10 a.m., Benton Mennonite Church, Goshen

SERVICES FRIDAY

Eric Brown, 2 p.m., Nappanee United Methodist Church, Nappanee

Leota M. Ecklebarger, 2 p.m., Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES SATURDAY

Oscar E. Roth, 11:30 a.m., College Mennonite Church, Goshen

Mary E. Dodds, 11 a.m., Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury

SERVICES NOV. 16

Ethel Y. Metzler, 3 p.m., Assembly Mennonite Church, Goshen

