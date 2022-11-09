Funeral Services

SERVICES THURSDAY

LeRoy J. Yoder, 9:30 a.m., Family residence, 9585 W. 700 S., Topeka

Kathy D. Pfluegar, 6 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

Tracie Lambert, 7 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES FRIDAY

Doris A. Stahly, 1 p.m., Owen Family Funeral Home, Syracuse

SERVICES SATURDAY

Ruby K. Carpenter, 10:30 a.m., Yellow Creek Mennonite Church, Goshen

Robert L. Crapo, 11 a.m., Center Pointe Church, Ocean Springs, MS

Dorothy L. Ramos, 1 p.m., Scottdale Mennonite Church, Scottdale, PA

Gordon L. Mills, 6:30 p.m., Clinton Frame Church, Goshen

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you