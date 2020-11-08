SERVICES TODAY

Buryl J. Grossman, 10 a.m., Mt. Zion Lutheran Church, LaGrange

SERVICES TUESDAY

Levi C. Troyer, 9:30 a.m., at the family’s residence, 56667 C.R. 116, Middlebury

Violet J. Witterman, 11 a.m., Mishler Funeral Home, Bremen

SERVICES WEDNESDAY

Nora Kay Miller, 9:30 a.m., Calvin Mullet residence, 13320 C.R. 28, Middlebury

Fannie M. Miller, 10 a.m., NorthWood Chapel, Nappanee

Forrest L. Ludwick, 11 a.m., Nappanee Missionary Church

John William Dechant, 7 p.m., Goshen High School gym, Goshen

SERVICES SATURDAY

Roger Scott Simmons, 10 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you