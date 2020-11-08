SERVICES TODAY
Buryl J. Grossman, 10 a.m., Mt. Zion Lutheran Church, LaGrange
SERVICES TUESDAY
Levi C. Troyer, 9:30 a.m., at the family’s residence, 56667 C.R. 116, Middlebury
Violet J. Witterman, 11 a.m., Mishler Funeral Home, Bremen
SERVICES WEDNESDAY
Nora Kay Miller, 9:30 a.m., Calvin Mullet residence, 13320 C.R. 28, Middlebury
Fannie M. Miller, 10 a.m., NorthWood Chapel, Nappanee
Forrest L. Ludwick, 11 a.m., Nappanee Missionary Church
John William Dechant, 7 p.m., Goshen High School gym, Goshen
SERVICES SATURDAY
Roger Scott Simmons, 10 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
