SERVICES TODAY
Ray C. Swihart, 11 a.m., Rock Run Church of the Brethren, Goshen
SERVICES TUESDAY
Craig S. Dickison, 11 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
SERVICES FRIDAY, NOV. 12
Mary L. Neff, 10 a.m., Emma Church, Topeka
Ray Yoder, 10 a.m., Holdeman Mennonite Church, Wakarusa
Hazel I. Yoder, 11 a.m., Mennonite Church of Normal, Normal, IL
Beth A. Geyer, 7 p.m., Nappanee Missionary Church Worship Center, Nappanee
SERVICES SATURDAY, NOV. 13
Betty L. Ellis, 10:30 a.m., First United Methodist Church, Madison, Wisconsin – available via live stream by Church
Virginia M. Spry, 10:30 a.m., Clinton Frame Church, Goshen
Bertha M. Stauffer Miller, 11 a.m., North Goshen Mennonite Church, Goshen
Steven C. Birky, 2 p.m., College Mennonite Church, Goshen
Daryl S. Wade, 2 p.m., Graveside at Violett Cemetery, Goshen
Florence O. Zehr Hershberger, 4 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
Robert Wheeler, 2 p.m., Violett Cemetery, Goshen
SERVICES SUNDAY, NOV. 28
Sara Detweiler, 4 p.m. Clinton Frame Church, Goshen
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.