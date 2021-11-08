FUNERAL SERVICES

SERVICES TODAY

Ray C. Swihart, 11 a.m., Rock Run Church of the Brethren, Goshen

SERVICES TUESDAY

Craig S. Dickison, 11 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES FRIDAY, NOV. 12

Mary L. Neff, 10 a.m., Emma Church, Topeka

Ray Yoder, 10 a.m., Holdeman Mennonite Church, Wakarusa

Hazel I. Yoder, 11 a.m., Mennonite Church of Normal, Normal, IL

Beth A. Geyer, 7 p.m., Nappanee Missionary Church Worship Center, Nappanee

SERVICES SATURDAY, NOV. 13

Betty L. Ellis, 10:30 a.m., First United Methodist Church, Madison, Wisconsin – available via live stream by Church

Virginia M. Spry, 10:30 a.m., Clinton Frame Church, Goshen

Bertha M. Stauffer Miller, 11 a.m., North Goshen Mennonite Church, Goshen

Steven C. Birky, 2 p.m., College Mennonite Church, Goshen

Daryl S. Wade, 2 p.m., Graveside at Violett Cemetery, Goshen

Florence O. Zehr Hershberger, 4 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

Robert Wheeler, 2 p.m., Violett Cemetery, Goshen

SERVICES SUNDAY, NOV. 28

Sara Detweiler, 4 p.m. Clinton Frame Church, Goshen

