SERVICES TODAY

Faye E. Zimmerman, 10 a.m., Yellow Creek Wisler Mennonite Church, Goshen

Gerald E. Moore, 11 a.m., Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury

Rory S. Treece, 2 p.m., Riverview General Baptist Church, Elkhart

Myrtle L. Huber, 6-8 p.m., V.F.W., Goshen

SERVICES SUNDAY 

Loretta N. Chupp, 9:30 a.m., Nelson Miller residence, 5355 S. 500 West, Topeka

Marjorie E. Schrock, 4 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

(Laura) Pauline Schrock, 4 p.m., Pleasant Grove Mennonite Church, Goshen

SERVICES MONDAY 

Buryl J. Grossman, 10 a.m., Mt. Zion Lutheran Church, LaGrange

SERVICES TUESDAY 

Violet J. Witterman, 11 a.m., Mishler Funeral Home, Bremen

SERVICES WEDNESDAY 

John William Dechant, 7 p.m., Goshen High School gym, Goshen

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you