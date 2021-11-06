FUNERAL SERVICES

SERVICES TODAY

C. Duane Yoder, 9:30 a.m., Griner Church, Middlebury

Lois A. Losee, 11 a.m., Creekside Church of the Brethren, Elkhart

Diane M. Martin, 1 p.m., Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen

Pauline M. Raasch, 3 p.m., Nappanee Missionary Church Worship Center, Nappanee

SERVICES SUNDAY

Ida Hilty, 9 a.m., 2188 S. US 27, Berne

SERVICES MONDAY

Ray C. Swihart, 11 a.m., Rock Run Church of the Brethren, Goshen

SERVICES TUESDAY

Craig S. Dickison, 11 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES FRIDAY, NOV. 12

Mary L. Neff, 10 a.m., Emma Church, Topeka

Hazel I. Yoder, 11 a.m., Mennonite Church of Normal, Normal, IL

Beth A. Geyer, 7 p.m., Nappanee Missionary Church Worship Center, Nappanee

SERVICES SATURDAY, NOV. 13

Betty L. Ellis, 10:30 a.m., First United Methodist Church, Madison, WI – available via live stream by Church

Virginia M. Spry, 10:30 a.m., Clinton Frame Church, Goshen

Bertha M. Stauffer Miller, 11 a.m., North Goshen Mennonite Church, Goshen

Steven C. Birky, 2 p.m., College Mennonite Church, Goshen

Daryl S. Wade, 2 p.m., Graveside at Violett Cemetery, Goshen

Florence O. Zehr Hershberger, 4 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES SUNDAY, NOV. 28

Sara Detweiler, 4 p.m. Clinton Frame Church, Goshen

