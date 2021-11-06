SERVICES TODAY
C. Duane Yoder, 9:30 a.m., Griner Church, Middlebury
Lois A. Losee, 11 a.m., Creekside Church of the Brethren, Elkhart
Diane M. Martin, 1 p.m., Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen
Pauline M. Raasch, 3 p.m., Nappanee Missionary Church Worship Center, Nappanee
SERVICES SUNDAY
Ida Hilty, 9 a.m., 2188 S. US 27, Berne
SERVICES MONDAY
Ray C. Swihart, 11 a.m., Rock Run Church of the Brethren, Goshen
SERVICES TUESDAY
Craig S. Dickison, 11 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
SERVICES FRIDAY, NOV. 12
Mary L. Neff, 10 a.m., Emma Church, Topeka
Hazel I. Yoder, 11 a.m., Mennonite Church of Normal, Normal, IL
Beth A. Geyer, 7 p.m., Nappanee Missionary Church Worship Center, Nappanee
SERVICES SATURDAY, NOV. 13
Betty L. Ellis, 10:30 a.m., First United Methodist Church, Madison, WI – available via live stream by Church
Virginia M. Spry, 10:30 a.m., Clinton Frame Church, Goshen
Bertha M. Stauffer Miller, 11 a.m., North Goshen Mennonite Church, Goshen
Steven C. Birky, 2 p.m., College Mennonite Church, Goshen
Daryl S. Wade, 2 p.m., Graveside at Violett Cemetery, Goshen
Florence O. Zehr Hershberger, 4 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
SERVICES SUNDAY, NOV. 28
Sara Detweiler, 4 p.m. Clinton Frame Church, Goshen
