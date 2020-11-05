SERVICES TODAY

DeWayne R. Yoder, 9:30 a.m., Vernon Yoder residence, 7740 W. 050 North, LaGrange

Miriam Garver, noon, Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

Betty C. Secor, 2 p.m., Stemm-Lawson-Peterson Funeral Home, Elkhart

SERVICES SATURDAY

Faye E. Zimmerman, 10 a.m., Yellow Creek Wisler Mennonite Church, Goshen

Gerald E. Moore, 11 a.m., Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury

Rory S. Treece, 2 p.m., Riverview General Baptist Church, Elkhart

Myrtle L. Huber, 6-8 p.m., V.F.W., Goshen

SERVICES SUNDAY

Loretta N. Chupp, 9:30 a.m., Nelson Miller residence, 5355 S. 500 West, Topeka

Marjorie E. Schrock, 4 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

(Laura) Pauline Schrock, 4 p.m., Pleasant Grove Mennonite Church, Goshen

SERVICES MONDAY

Buryl J. Grossman, 10 a.m., Mt. Zion Lutheran Church, LaGrange

SERVICES WEDNESDAY

John William Dechant, 7 p.m., Goshen High School gym, Goshen

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you