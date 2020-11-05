SERVICES TODAY
DeWayne R. Yoder, 9:30 a.m., Vernon Yoder residence, 7740 W. 050 North, LaGrange
Miriam Garver, noon, Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
Betty C. Secor, 2 p.m., Stemm-Lawson-Peterson Funeral Home, Elkhart
SERVICES SATURDAY
Faye E. Zimmerman, 10 a.m., Yellow Creek Wisler Mennonite Church, Goshen
Gerald E. Moore, 11 a.m., Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury
Rory S. Treece, 2 p.m., Riverview General Baptist Church, Elkhart
Myrtle L. Huber, 6-8 p.m., V.F.W., Goshen
SERVICES SUNDAY
Loretta N. Chupp, 9:30 a.m., Nelson Miller residence, 5355 S. 500 West, Topeka
Marjorie E. Schrock, 4 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
(Laura) Pauline Schrock, 4 p.m., Pleasant Grove Mennonite Church, Goshen
SERVICES MONDAY
Buryl J. Grossman, 10 a.m., Mt. Zion Lutheran Church, LaGrange
SERVICES WEDNESDAY
John William Dechant, 7 p.m., Goshen High School gym, Goshen
