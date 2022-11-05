Funeral Services

SERVICES FRIDAY

Terry C. Morgan, 9 to 11 a.m., Rieth Rohrer Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen

Nathan L. Yoder, 9:30 a.m., William Miller Jr. residence, 5795 S. 675 W., Topeka

Albert McDowell, 11 a.m., Faith Lutheran Church, Goshen

Viola J. Saylor, 2:30 p.m., Graveside at New Paris Cemetery, New Paris

SERVICES SATURDAY

Larry Hooley, 10 a.m., Waterford Mennonite Church, Goshen

Fannie M. Miller, 10 a.m., Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury

Mahlon E. Schmucker, 10 a.m., Nappanee Missionary Church Worship Center, Nappanee

Betty J. Miller, 11 a.m., Townline Mennonite Church, Shipshewana

Floyd Welling, 11 a.m., The Vine, 2616 Peddlers Village Road, Goshen

SERVICES SUNDAY

Ernest Clark, 12-3 p.m., First Brethren Church, Goshen

SERVICES MONDAY

Walter E. Hire, 10 a.m., Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury

Ruby Miller, 9:30 a.m. Mark Lehman residence, 66801 C.R. 43, Millersburg

SERVICES Tuesday

William Martin, 11 a.m., Yeager Funeral Home, Ligonier

SERVICES THURSDAY

Kathy D. Pfluegar, 6 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

Tracie Lambert, 7 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you