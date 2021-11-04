FUNERAL SERVICES

SERVICES FRIDAY, NOV. 5

Lisa D. Miller, 9:30 a.m., Family residence, 60223 CR 37, Middlebury

SERVICES SATURDAY, NOV. 6

Lois A. Losee, 11 a.m., Creekside Church of the Brethren, Elkhart

Diane M. Martin, 1 p.m., Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen

Pauline M. Raasch, 3 p.m., Nappanee Missionary Church Worship Center, Nappanee

SERVICES FRIDAY, NOV. 12

Mary L. Neff, 10 a.m., Emma Church, Topeka

Hazel I. Yoder, 11 a.m., Mennonite Church of Normal, Normal, IL

Beth A. Geyer, 7 p.m., Nappanee Missionary Church Worship Center, Nappanee

SERVICES SATURDAY, NOV. 13

Betty L. Ellis, 10:30 a.m., First United Methodist Church, Madison, WI – available via live stream by Church

Virginia M. Spry, 10:30 a.m., Clinton Frame Church, Goshen

Bertha M. Stauffer Miller, 11 a.m., North Goshen Mennonite Church, Goshen

Steven C. Birky, 2 p.m., College Mennonite Church, Goshen

Daryl S. Wade, 2 p.m., Graveside at Violett Cemetery, Goshen

SERVICES SUNDAY, NOV. 28

Sara Detweiler, 4 p.m. Clinton Frame Church, Goshen

