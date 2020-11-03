SERVICES THURSDAY
Amanda M. Christner, 9:30 a.m., Martin Lambright residence, 5645 W. 500 South, Topeka
Marilyn S. Ingle-Stillwell, 2 p.m., Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home, Nappanee
SERVICES FRIDAY
DeWayne R. Yoder, 9:30 a.m., Vernon Yoder residence, 7740 W. 050 North, LaGrange
Miriam Garver, noon, Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
Betty C. Secor, 2 p.m., Stemm-Lawson-Peterson Funeral Home, Elkhart
SERVICES SATURDAY
Faye E. Zimmerman, 10 a.m., Yellow Creek Wisler Mennonite Church, Goshen
