SERVICES SATURDAY
Lois A. Losee, 11 a.m., Creekside Church of the Brethren, Elkhart
Diane M. Martin, 1 p.m., Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen
Pauline M. Raasch, 3 p.m., Nappanee Missionary Church Worship Center, Nappanee
SERVICES FRIDAY, NOV. 12
Mary L. Neff, 10 a.m., Emma Church, Topeka
Hazel I. Yoder, 11 a.m., Mennonite Church of Normal, Normal, Illinois
Beth A. Geyer, 7 p.m., Nappanee Missionary Church Worship Center, Nappanee
SERVICES SATURDAY, NOV. 13
Betty L. Ellis, 10:30 a.m., First United Methodist Church, Madison, Wisconsin – available via live stream by Church
Bertha M. Stauffer Miller, 11 a.m., North Goshen Mennonite Church, Goshen
Steven C. Birky, 2 p.m., College Mennonite Church, Goshen
Daryl S. Wade, 2 p.m., Graveside at Violett Cemetery, Goshen
SERVICES SUNDAY, NOV. 28
Sara Detweiler, 4 p.m. Clinton Frame Church, Goshen
