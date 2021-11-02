MIDDLEBURY [mdash] Steven L. Stickel, 74, Middlebury, died at 5:45 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20, at the residence of his sister. He was born Aug. 10, 1947, in Elkhart, to Lamar and Esther (Culp) Stickel. On Oct. 24, 1970, he married Judith (Angel) Stickel. Surviving are his wife, Judy, Middlebury…