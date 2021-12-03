TODAY
Claudette Willig, 10 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
SERVICES SATURDAY
Phyllis J. Hunt, 10 a.m., Faith Baptist Church, Middlebury
Suzanne M. Short, 11 a.m., College Mennonite Church, Goshen
James H. Mauter, 2:30 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
Shaylee N. Bedward-Downs, 4 p.m., Nappanee Missionary Church, Nappanee
Randall L. Karpinski, 4 p.m., Greene Road Church, Goshen
SERVICES FRIDAY, DEC. 10
Joseph Reiniche, 11 a.m., Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen
SERVICES SATURDAY, DEC. 11
Sue E. Ramer, 3 p.m., Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home, Nappanee
SERVICES MONDAY, DEC. 13
Cuthbert B. “Bert” Pauluhn, 1 p.m., Hilltop Lutheran Church, South Bend
SERVICES THURSDAY, DEC. 16
Joann Kilmer Cole, 3 p.m., Greencroft Community Center, Goshen
SERVICES SATURDAY, JULY 2
Henry F. Yoder, 1 p.m., Lambright Cabin, Shore Mennonite Church, Shipshewana
