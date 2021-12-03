FUNERAL SERVICES

TODAY

Claudette Willig, 10 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES SATURDAY

Phyllis J. Hunt, 10 a.m., Faith Baptist Church, Middlebury

Suzanne M. Short, 11 a.m., College Mennonite Church, Goshen

James H. Mauter, 2:30 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

Shaylee N. Bedward-Downs, 4 p.m., Nappanee Missionary Church, Nappanee

Randall L. Karpinski, 4 p.m., Greene Road Church, Goshen

SERVICES FRIDAY, DEC. 10

Joseph Reiniche, 11 a.m., Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES SATURDAY, DEC. 11

Sue E. Ramer, 3 p.m., Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home, Nappanee

SERVICES MONDAY, DEC. 13

Cuthbert B. “Bert” Pauluhn, 1 p.m., Hilltop Lutheran Church, South Bend

SERVICES THURSDAY, DEC. 16

Joann Kilmer Cole, 3 p.m., Greencroft Community Center, Goshen

SERVICES SATURDAY, JULY 2

Henry F. Yoder, 1 p.m., Lambright Cabin, Shore Mennonite Church, Shipshewana

