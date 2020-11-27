SERVICES MONDAY
Mary Jo Miller, 9:30 a.m., Lyle Hochstetler residence, 3130 N. 675 W., Shipshewana
Marilyn Miller, 9:30 a.m., Calvin Mullet residence, 13320 CR 28, Middlebury
Seth A. Owen, 10 a.m., Waypoint Community Church, Goshen
WAKARUSA - John Edward Bluhm, 90, of Wakarusa, passed away peacefully at 4:40 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at Miller's Merry Manor, Wakarusa, with his family by his side. He was born Nov. 28, 1929, to the late Ralph Edward and Marion (Bell) Bluhm. On May 7, 1950, he married Patricia Sebens, w…
SHIPSHEWANA [mdash] Mary Jo Miller, 29, of Shipshewana. Visitation after 2 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday at Lyle Hochstetler's residence, 3130 N. 675 West, Shipshewana. Funeral is 9:30 a.m. Monday at the same residence. Arrangements are with Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury.
