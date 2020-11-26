SERVICES TODAY
Anna M. Hochstetler, 9:30 a.m., Levi Wingard residence, 5055 S. 500 West, Topeka
TOPEKA [mdash] Anna Marie Hochstetler, 80, of Topeka, died at 2 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24, at Miller's Merry Manor, LaGrange. She was born May 25, 1940, in LaGrange County to Ammon and Elizabeth (Wingard) Miller. On May 26, 1966, in Topeka, she married Ura Hochstetler. He survives. Survivors in …
GOSHEN - Leon Ray Yoder, 44, of Goshen, died at 6:38 p.m. Monday, Nov. 23, at the scene of a car/bike accident on County Road 38, Goshen. He was born Oct. 30, 1976, in Goshen to Larry and Anna Mae (Borntrager) Yoder. On Sept. 12, 2002, in Goshen, he married Vonda Yoder. She survives. Survivo…
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.