SERVICES TODAY
Norman Jay Hochstetler, 9:30 a.m., Paul Yoder residence, 360 W. Kittle Road, Mio, Michigan
Carol A. Royer, 11 a.m., Billings Funeral Home, Elkhart. Limited capacity due to county COVID-19 restrictions.
SERVICES TUESDAY
LaVonne (Fodge) Musser Lee, 2 p.m., burial in Violett Cemetery, Goshen.
SERVICES WEDNESDAY
Amanda B. Yoder, 9:30 a.m., Lynn Stutzman residence, 1490 N. 850 West, Shipshewana
Jerry Allen Hapner, 10:30 a.m., Owen Family Funeral Home, Syracuse
