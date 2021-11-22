SERVICES TODAY
Amos Miller, 9:30 a.m., 12171 C.R. 34, Goshen
Mary H. Huber, 2:30 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
SERVICES WEDNESDAY
Tobias Slabaugh, 9:30 a.m., 8949 W. 1350 N., Nappanee
Michael P. Grays, 1 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
Rosemary Miller, 2 p.m., Maple City Chapel, Goshen
SERVICES SATURDAY
Sheron Weiss, 4 p.m., Zoom, billingsfuneralhome.com
SERVICES SUNDAY
Sara Detweiler, 4 p.m. Clinton Frame Church, Goshen
SERVICES SATURDAY, DEC. 4
Randall L. Karpinski, 4 p.m., Greene Road Church, Goshen
SERVICES SATURDAY, JULY 2
Henry F. Yoder, 1 p.m., Lambright Cabin, Shore Mennonite Church, Shipshewana
