SERVICES TODAY
Edith Mae Martin, 10 a.m., Yellow Creek Wisler Mennonite Church, Goshen
Naomi Bender, 11 a.m., live streamed from College Mennonite Church. See Naomi’s webpage at yoderculpfuneralhome.com for the link.
Barbara J. Miller, 11 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
Terry Miller, service scheduled for today has been postponed to a later date.
SERVICES SUNDAY
Ronald Dale Slabaugh, 9:30 a.m., Ernie Miller residence, 29028 C.R. 50, Nappanee
SERVICES MONDAY
Carol A. Royer, 11 a.m., Billings Funeral Home, Elkhart. Limited capacity due to county COVID-19 restrictions.
SERVICES TUESDAY
LaVonne (Fodge) Musser Lee, 2 p.m., burial in Violett Cemetery, Goshen
