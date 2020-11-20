SERVICES TODAY

Edith Mae Martin, 10 a.m., Yellow Creek Wisler Mennonite Church, Goshen

Naomi Bender, 11 a.m., live streamed from College Mennonite Church. See Naomi’s webpage at yoderculpfuneralhome.com for the link.

Barbara J. Miller, 11 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

Terry Miller, service scheduled for today has been postponed to a later date.

SERVICES SUNDAY 

Ronald Dale Slabaugh, 9:30 a.m., Ernie Miller residence, 29028 C.R. 50, Nappanee

SERVICES MONDAY 

Carol A. Royer, 11 a.m., Billings Funeral Home, Elkhart. Limited capacity due to county COVID-19 restrictions.

SERVICES TUESDAY 

LaVonne (Fodge) Musser Lee, 2 p.m., burial in Violett Cemetery, Goshen

