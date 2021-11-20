FUNERAL SERVICES

SERVICES TODAY

Larry Struble, 9:30 a.m., Jamestown United Methodist Church, Elkhart

W. James Hettler, 11 a.m., Grace Bible Baptist Church, New Paris

Ethan Garner Whitehead, 11 a.m., Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury

Martha J. Bloss, 1 p.m., Faith Lutheran Church, Goshen

SERVICES SUNDAY

Bryan Newbry, 1-5 p.m., Rieth Rohert Ehert Funeral Home, Goshen

Larry J. Pottenger, 3 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES MONDAY

Amos Miller, 9:30 a.m., 12171 C.R. 34, Goshen

Mary H. Huber, 2:30 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES WEDNESDAY

Michael P. Grays, 1 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

Rosemary Miller, 2 p.m., Maple City Chapel, Goshen

SERVICES SUNDAY, NOV. 28

Sara Detweiler, 4 p.m. Clinton Frame Church, Goshen

SERVICES SATURDAY, DEC. 4

Randall L. Karpinski, 4 p.m., Greene Road Church, Goshen

SERVICES SATURDAY, JULY 2

Henry F. Yoder, 1 p.m., Lambright Cabin, Shore Mennonite Church, Shipshewana

