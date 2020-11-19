SERVICES TODAY

Roberta Sue Markley, 1 p.m., Frurip-May Funeral Home, 309 W. Michigan St., LaGrange

SERVICES SATURDAY

Edith Mae Martin, 10 a.m., Yellow Creek Wisler Mennonite Church, Goshen

Naomi Bender, 11 a.m., live streamed from College Mennonite Church. See Naomi’s webpage at yoderculpfuneralhome.com for the link.

Barbara J. Miller, 11 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

Terry Miller, service scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 21, has been postponed to a later date.

SERVICES MONDAY

Carol A. Royer, 11 a.m., Billings Funeral Home, Elkhart. Limited capacity due to county COVID-19 restrictions.

