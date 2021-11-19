SERVICES TODAY
Marvin D. Miller, 9:30 a.m., Steve Kauffman residence, 13586 C.R. 28, Middlebury
Donald E. Weaver, 1 p.m., Thompson-Lengacher Yoder Funeral Home, Nappanee
SERVICES SATURDAY
Larry Struble, 9:30 a.m., Jamestown United Methodist Church, Elkhart
W. James Hettler, 11 a.m., Grace Bible Baptist Church, New Paris
Ethan Garner Whitehead, 11 a.m., Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury
Martha J. Bloss, 1 p.m., Faith Lutheran Church, Goshen
SERVICES SUNDAY
Larry J. Pottenger, 3 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
SERVICES MONDAY
Mary H. Huber, 2:30 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
SERVICES WEDNESDAY
Michael P. Grays, 1 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
Rosemary Miller, 2 p.m., Maple City Chapel, Goshen
SERVICES SUNDAY, NOV. 28
Sara Detweiler, 4 p.m. Clinton Frame Church, Goshen
SERVICES SATURDAY, DEC. 4
Randall L. Karpinski, 4 p.m., Greene Road Church, Goshen
SERVICES SATURDAY, JULY 2
Henry F. Yoder, 1 p.m., Lambright Cabin, Shore Mennonite Church, Shipshewana
