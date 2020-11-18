SERVICES TODAY

Edna L. Lehman, 9:30 a.m., family residence, 11120 W. 300 South, Shipshewana

SERVICES FRIDAY

Roberta Sue Markley, 1 p.m., Frurip-May Funeral Home, 309 W. Michigan St., LaGrange

SERVICES SATURDAY

Edith Mae Martin, 10 a.m., Yellow Creek Wisler Mennonite Church, Goshen

Naomi Bender, 11 a.m., live streamed from College Mennonite Church. See Naomi’s webpage at yoderculpfuneralhome.com for the link.

Terry Miller, service scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 21, has been postponed to a later date.

