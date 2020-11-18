SERVICES TODAY
Edna L. Lehman, 9:30 a.m., family residence, 11120 W. 300 South, Shipshewana
SERVICES FRIDAY
Roberta Sue Markley, 1 p.m., Frurip-May Funeral Home, 309 W. Michigan St., LaGrange
SERVICES SATURDAY
Edith Mae Martin, 10 a.m., Yellow Creek Wisler Mennonite Church, Goshen
Naomi Bender, 11 a.m., live streamed from College Mennonite Church. See Naomi’s webpage at yoderculpfuneralhome.com for the link.
Terry Miller, service scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 21, has been postponed to a later date.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.