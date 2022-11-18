Funeral Services

SERVICES FRIDAY

Daniel L. Cunningham, 11 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

George R. Lanning, 11 a.m., First Baptist Church, Bristol

SERVICES SATURDAY

Clara Kilmer, 10 a.m., Clinton Frame Church, Goshen

Patricia D. Ramer, 10 a.m., Cornerstone Mennonite Church, Nappanee

Darlene M. Stiver, 12 p.m., Rieth Rohrer Ehret Lienhart Funeral Home, Wakarusa

SERVICES SUNDAY

Marilyn J. Fiandt, 11:15 a.m., First United Methodist Church, Middlebury

Prudence A. (Garber) Robinson, 2:30 p.m., He’s Alive Church, Kannapolis, NC

SERVICES MONDAY

James Hanson, 11 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

Mary E. Hurst, 1 p.m., Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, Storey Chapel, Gas City, IN

SERVICES SATURDAY, NOV. 26

James R. Burkholder, 11 a.m., North Goshen Mennonite Church, Goshen

