SERVICES TODAY
Judy A. Slabach, 10:30 a.m., Living Gospel Church, Nappanee
Mary A. Bontrager, 9:30 a.m., Alvin Beecy, Jr. residence, 5355 W. 400 S., Topeka
Paul A. Wagler, 9:30 a.m., Family residence, 58783 C.R. 43, Middlebury
Penny A. Sprowl, 6 p.m., Hackman Chapel of Hackman Family Funeral Homes, Sturgis, MI
SERVICES FRIDAY
Marvin D. Miller, 9:30 a.m., Steve Kauffman residence, 13586 CR 28, Middlebury
Donald E. Weaver, 1 p.m., Thompson-Lengacher Yoder Funeral Home, Nappanee
SERVICES SATURDAY
Larry Struble, 9:30 a.m., Jamestown United Methodist Church, Elkhart
W. James Hettler, 11 a.m., Grace Bible Baptist Church, New Paris
Ethan Garner Whitehead, 11 a.m., Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury
SERVICES SUNDAY
Larry J. Pottenger, 3 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
SERVICES WEDNESDAY, NOV. 24
Rosemary Miller, 2 p.m., Maple City Chapel, Goshen
SERVICES SUNDAY, NOV. 28
Sara Detweiler, 4 p.m. Clinton Frame Church, Goshen
SERVICES SATURDAY, DEC. 4
Randall L. Karpinski, 4 p.m., Greene Road Church, Goshen
SERVICES SATURDAY, JULY 2, 2022
Henry F. Yoder, 1 p.m., Lambright Cabin, Shore Mennonite Church, Shipshewana
