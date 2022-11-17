Funeral Services

SERVICES THURSDAY

Kristin D. Keil, 6:30 p.m., River Oaks Community Church, Goshen

SERVICES FRIDAY

Daniel L. Cunningham, 11 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

George R. Lanning, 11 a.m., First Baptist Church, Bristol

SERVICES SATURDAY

Patricia D. Ramer, 10 a.m., Cornerstone Mennonite Church, Nappanee

Darlene M. Stiver, 12 p.m., Rieth Rohrer Ehret Lienhart Funeral Home, Wakarusa

SERVICES SUNDAY

Prudence A. (Garber) Robinson, 2:30 p.m., He’s Alive Church, Kannapolis, NC

SERVICES MONDAY

Mary E. Hurst, 1 p.m., Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, Storey Chapel, Gas City, IN

