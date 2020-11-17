Funeral services

SERVICES WEDNESDAY

Clara Motts, 1 p.m., Riverview Cemetery, South Bend

SERVICES THURSDAY

Edna L. Lehman, 9:30 a.m., family residence, 11120 W. 300 South, Shipshewana

SERVICES FRIDAY

Roberta Sue Markley, 1 p.m., Frurip-May Funeral Home, 309 W. Michigan St., LaGrange

SERVICES SATURDAY

Edith Mae Martin, 10 a.m., Yellow Creek Wisler Mennonite Church, Goshen

Naomi Bender, 11 a.m., live-streamed from College Mennonite Church. See Naomi’s webpage at yoderculpfuneralhome.com for the link.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you