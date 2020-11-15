SERVICES TODAY

Daniel M. Lehman, 9:30 a.m., Dan Fry residence, 4460 W. 300 South, Topeka

John J. Helmuth, 9:30 a.m., family residence, 276 Beech Road, Nappanee

SERVICES TUESDAY 

Floyd Ray Fry, 9:30 a.m., family residence, 4685 W. 700 South, Topeka

Kent E. Weatherton, 11 a.m., Nappanee Missionary Church, Nappanee

Thelma Jean Miller, 7:30 p.m., Memorial service via Zoom. Link to be posted at www.yoderculpfuneralhome.com when available.

SERVICES WEDNESDAY 

Clara Motts, 1 p.m., Riverview Cemetery, South Bend

SERVICES FRIDAY 

Roberta Sue Markley, 1 p.m., Frurip-May Funeral Home, 309 W. Michigan St., LaGrange

SERVICES SATURDAY 

Edith Mae Martin, 10 a.m., Yellow Creek Wisler Mennonite Church, Goshen

