SERVICES TODAY
Daniel M. Lehman, 9:30 a.m., Dan Fry residence, 4460 W. 300 South, Topeka
John J. Helmuth, 9:30 a.m., family residence, 276 Beech Road, Nappanee
SERVICES TUESDAY
Floyd Ray Fry, 9:30 a.m., family residence, 4685 W. 700 South, Topeka
Kent E. Weatherton, 11 a.m., Nappanee Missionary Church, Nappanee
Thelma Jean Miller, 7:30 p.m., Memorial service via Zoom. Link to be posted at www.yoderculpfuneralhome.com when available.
SERVICES WEDNESDAY
Clara Motts, 1 p.m., Riverview Cemetery, South Bend
SERVICES FRIDAY
Roberta Sue Markley, 1 p.m., Frurip-May Funeral Home, 309 W. Michigan St., LaGrange
SERVICES SATURDAY
Edith Mae Martin, 10 a.m., Yellow Creek Wisler Mennonite Church, Goshen
