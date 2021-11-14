SERVICES MONDAY
Beulah M. Compton, 10:30 a.m., Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen
SERVICES TUESDAY
Delores E. Evans, 11 a.m., Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen
SERVICES THURSDAY
Judy A. Slabach, 10:30 a.m., Living Gospel Church, Nappanee
Paul A. Wagler, 9:30 a.m., family residence, 58783 C.R. 43, Middlebury
SERVICES NOV. 20
Larry Struble, 9:30 a.m., Jamestown United Methodist Church, Elkhart
W. James Hettler, 11 a.m., Grace Bible Baptist Church, New Paris
Ethan Garner Whitehead, 11 a.m., Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury
SERVICES NOV. 28
Sara Detweiler, 4 p.m. Clinton Frame Church, Goshen
