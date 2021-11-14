FUNERAL SERVICES

SERVICES MONDAY

Beulah M. Compton, 10:30 a.m., Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES TUESDAY

Delores E. Evans, 11 a.m., Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES THURSDAY

Judy A. Slabach, 10:30 a.m., Living Gospel Church, Nappanee

Paul A. Wagler, 9:30 a.m., family residence, 58783 C.R. 43, Middlebury

SERVICES NOV. 20

Larry Struble, 9:30 a.m., Jamestown United Methodist Church, Elkhart

W. James Hettler, 11 a.m., Grace Bible Baptist Church, New Paris

Ethan Garner Whitehead, 11 a.m., Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury

SERVICES NOV. 28

Sara Detweiler, 4 p.m. Clinton Frame Church, Goshen

