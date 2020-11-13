SERVICES TODAY

Roger Scott Simmons, 10 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES MONDAY 

Daniel M. Lehman, 9:30 a.m., Dan Fry residence, 4460 W. 300 South, Topeka

John J. Helmuth, 9:30 a.m., family residence, 276 Beech Road, Nappanee

SERVICES TUESDAY 

Kent E. Weatherton, 11 a.m., Nappanee Missionary Church, Nappanee

Thelma Jean Miller, 7:30 p.m., memorial service via Zoom. Link to be posted at www.yoderculpfuneralhome.com when available.

