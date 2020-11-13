SERVICES TODAY
Roger Scott Simmons, 10 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
SERVICES MONDAY
Daniel M. Lehman, 9:30 a.m., Dan Fry residence, 4460 W. 300 South, Topeka
John J. Helmuth, 9:30 a.m., family residence, 276 Beech Road, Nappanee
SERVICES TUESDAY
Kent E. Weatherton, 11 a.m., Nappanee Missionary Church, Nappanee
Thelma Jean Miller, 7:30 p.m., memorial service via Zoom. Link to be posted at www.yoderculpfuneralhome.com when available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.