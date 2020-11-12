SERVICES TODAY
Phillip J. Bonacorsi, 11 a.m., St. Thomas Catholic Church, Elkhart
Mildred M. Elliott, 1 p.m., graveside at New Paris Cemetery, New Paris
Carolyn Eileen Michael, 1 p.m., Gundrun Funeral Home, Logansport
Louise Ann Wilman, 2 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
SERVICES SATURDAY
Roger Scott Simmons, 10 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
SERVICES TUESDAY
Kent E. Weatherton, 11 a.m., Nappanee Missionary Church, Nappanee
Thelma Jean Miller, 7:30 p.m., memorial service via Zoom. Link will be posted at www.yoderculpfuneralhome.com when available.
