SERVICES TODAY

Phillip J. Bonacorsi, 11 a.m., St. Thomas Catholic Church, Elkhart

Mildred M. Elliott, 1 p.m., graveside at New Paris Cemetery, New Paris

Carolyn Eileen Michael, 1 p.m., Gundrun Funeral Home, Logansport

Louise Ann Wilman, 2 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES SATURDAY 

Roger Scott Simmons, 10 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES TUESDAY 

Kent E. Weatherton, 11 a.m., Nappanee Missionary Church, Nappanee

Thelma Jean Miller, 7:30 p.m., memorial service via Zoom. Link will be posted at www.yoderculpfuneralhome.com when available.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you