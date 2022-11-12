SERVICES TODAY
Ruby K. Carpenter, 10:30 a.m., Yellow Creek Mennonite Church, Goshen
Robert L. Crapo, 11 a.m., Center Pointe Church, Ocean Springs, MS
Dorothy L. Ramos, 1 p.m., Scottdale Mennonite Church, Scottdale, PA
Gordon L. Mills, 6:30 p.m., Clinton Frame Church, Goshen
SERVICES SUNDAY
Mark T. Rosser, 3 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
SERVICES MONDAY
Esther L. Adam, 12 p.m., Bethel Missionary Church, Goshen
Lois Louise Wiederman, 10 a.m., Rieth Rohrer Ehret Funeral Home
SERVICES SATURDAY, DEC. 3
Arlene R. Mark, 11 a.m., College Mennonite Church, Goshen
SERVICES SATURDAY, DEC. 10
Ralph H. Klopfenstein, 11 a.m., The Blue Teal, Wakarusa