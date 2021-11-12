FUNERAL SERVICES

SERVICES TODAY

Mary L. Neff, 10 a.m., Emma Church, Topeka

Randy W. Riley, 10 a.m., New Hope Assembly of God, Three Rivers, MI

Ray Yoder, 10 a.m., Holdeman Mennonite Church, Wakarusa

Harry A. Yoder, 10 a.m., Roselawn Conservative Mennonite Church, Middlebury

Hazel I. Yoder, 11 a.m., Mennonite Church of Normal, Normal, IL

Beth A. Geyer, 7 p.m., Nappanee Missionary Church Worship Center, Nappanee

SERVICES SATURDAY, NOV. 13

Ruth J. Stark, 10 a.m., Sugar Grove Church, Goshen

Betty L. Ellis, 10:30 a.m., First United Methodist Church, Madison, Wisconsin – available via live stream by Church

Virginia M. Spry, 10:30 a.m., Clinton Frame Church, Goshen

Bertha M. Stauffer Miller, 11 a.m., North Goshen Mennonite Church, Goshen

Betty L. and Jerry A. Miller, 11:30 a.m., Hoosier Village Chapel, Indianapolis

Steven C. Birky, 2 p.m., College Mennonite Church, Goshen

Daryl S. Wade, 2 p.m., Graveside at Violett Cemetery, Goshen

Florence O. Zehr Hershberger, 4 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

Robert Wheeler, 2 p.m., Violett Cemetery, Goshen

SERVICES SUNDAY, NOV. 14

Genevive I. Kehr, 2 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES SATURDAY, NOV. 20,

Larry Struble, 9:30 a.m., Jamestown United Methodist Church, Elkhart

Ruth and W. James Hettler, 11 a.m., Grace Bible Baptist Church, New Paris

SERVICES SUNDAY, NOV. 28

Sara Detweiler, 4 p.m. Clinton Frame Church, Goshen

SERVICES SATURDAY, JULY 2, 2022

Henry F. Yoder, 1 p.m., Lambright Cabin, Shore Mennonite Church, Shipshewana

