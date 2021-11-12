SERVICES TODAY
Mary L. Neff, 10 a.m., Emma Church, Topeka
Randy W. Riley, 10 a.m., New Hope Assembly of God, Three Rivers, MI
Ray Yoder, 10 a.m., Holdeman Mennonite Church, Wakarusa
Harry A. Yoder, 10 a.m., Roselawn Conservative Mennonite Church, Middlebury
Hazel I. Yoder, 11 a.m., Mennonite Church of Normal, Normal, IL
Beth A. Geyer, 7 p.m., Nappanee Missionary Church Worship Center, Nappanee
SERVICES SATURDAY, NOV. 13
Ruth J. Stark, 10 a.m., Sugar Grove Church, Goshen
Betty L. Ellis, 10:30 a.m., First United Methodist Church, Madison, Wisconsin – available via live stream by Church
Virginia M. Spry, 10:30 a.m., Clinton Frame Church, Goshen
Bertha M. Stauffer Miller, 11 a.m., North Goshen Mennonite Church, Goshen
Betty L. and Jerry A. Miller, 11:30 a.m., Hoosier Village Chapel, Indianapolis
Steven C. Birky, 2 p.m., College Mennonite Church, Goshen
Daryl S. Wade, 2 p.m., Graveside at Violett Cemetery, Goshen
Florence O. Zehr Hershberger, 4 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
Robert Wheeler, 2 p.m., Violett Cemetery, Goshen
SERVICES SUNDAY, NOV. 14
Genevive I. Kehr, 2 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
SERVICES SATURDAY, NOV. 20,
Larry Struble, 9:30 a.m., Jamestown United Methodist Church, Elkhart
Ruth and W. James Hettler, 11 a.m., Grace Bible Baptist Church, New Paris
SERVICES SUNDAY, NOV. 28
Sara Detweiler, 4 p.m. Clinton Frame Church, Goshen
SERVICES SATURDAY, JULY 2, 2022
Henry F. Yoder, 1 p.m., Lambright Cabin, Shore Mennonite Church, Shipshewana
