SERVICES TODAY
LeRoy J. Yoder, 9:30 a.m., family residence, 9585 W. 700 S., Topeka
Kathy D. Pfluegar, 6 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
Tracie Lambert, 7 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
SERVICES FRIDAY
Lydia M. Hochstetler, 9:30 a.m., Steven Borkholder residence, 72942 CR 101, Nappanee
Doris A. Stahly, 1 p.m., Owen Family Funeral Home, Syracuse
SERVICES SATURDAY
Ruby K. Carpenter, 10:30 a.m., Yellow Creek Mennonite Church, Goshen
Robert L. Crapo, 11 a.m., Center Pointe Church, Ocean Springs, MS
Dorothy L. Ramos, 1 p.m., Scottdale Mennonite Church, Scottdale, PA
Gordon L. Mills, 6:30 p.m., Clinton Frame Church, Goshen
SERVICES MONDAY
Esther L. Adam, 12 p.m., Bethel Missionary Church, Goshen