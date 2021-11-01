SERVICES TODAY
Mary K. Riegsecker, 10 a.m., Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury
Muriel L. Ummel, 11 a.m., Bethel Missionary Church, Goshen
Floyd Weaver, 9:30 a.m., Glen Miller residence, 7370 W 050 N, LaGrange
SERVICES TUESDAY
Harley Miller, 9:30 a.m., Ernest Mast residence, 1735 S. 850 W, Shipshenawa
Maxine E. Ditmars, 10 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
Harry Schrock, Jr., 10 a.m., Fairhaven Mennonite Church
SERVICES SATURDAY
Lois A. Losee, 11 a.m., Creekside Church of the Brethren, Elkhart
SERVICES FRIDAY, NOV. 12
Mary L. Neff, 10 a.m., Emma Church, Topeka
Hazel I. Yoder, 11 a.m., Mennonite Church of Normal, Normal, IL
SERVICES SATURDAY, NOV. 13
Bertha M. Stauffer Miller, 11 a.m., North Goshen Mennonite Church, Goshen
Betty L. Ellis, 10:30 a.m., First United Methodist Church, Madison, WI – available via live stream by Church
Daryl S. Wade, 2 p.m., Graveside at Violett Cemetery, Goshen
SERVICES SUNDAY, NOV. 28
Sara Detweiler, 4 p.m. Clinton Frame Church, Goshen
