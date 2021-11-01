FUNERAL SERVICES

SERVICES TODAY

Mary K. Riegsecker, 10 a.m., Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury

Muriel L. Ummel, 11 a.m., Bethel Missionary Church, Goshen

Floyd Weaver, 9:30 a.m., Glen Miller residence, 7370 W 050 N, LaGrange

SERVICES TUESDAY

Harley Miller, 9:30 a.m., Ernest Mast residence, 1735 S. 850 W, Shipshenawa

Maxine E. Ditmars, 10 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

Harry Schrock, Jr., 10 a.m., Fairhaven Mennonite Church

SERVICES SATURDAY

Lois A. Losee, 11 a.m., Creekside Church of the Brethren, Elkhart

SERVICES FRIDAY, NOV. 12

Mary L. Neff, 10 a.m., Emma Church, Topeka

Hazel I. Yoder, 11 a.m., Mennonite Church of Normal, Normal, IL

SERVICES SATURDAY, NOV. 13

Bertha M. Stauffer Miller, 11 a.m., North Goshen Mennonite Church, Goshen

Betty L. Ellis, 10:30 a.m., First United Methodist Church, Madison, WI – available via live stream by Church

Daryl S. Wade, 2 p.m., Graveside at Violett Cemetery, Goshen

SERVICES SUNDAY, NOV. 28

Sara Detweiler, 4 p.m. Clinton Frame Church, Goshen

