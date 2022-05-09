funeral services

SERVICES TUESDAY

May Lehman, 9:30 a.m., Calvin Lehman residence, 10405 C.R. 16, Middlebury

Barbara Gingerich, 9:30 a.m., Family residence, 70657 C.R. 3, Nappanee

Vada R. Blosser, 11 a.m., Yellow Creek Mennonite Church, Goshen

Gerald Wesley VanHooser, 1 p.m., First Baptist Church, Goshen

SERVICES THURSDAY

Nora L. Speicher, 5 p.m., Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home, Nappanee

SERVICES SATURDAY

Sylvia L. Snodgrass, 12 p.m., Stemm-Lawson-Peterson Funeral Home, Elkhart

Malcolm D. Prough, 1:30 p.m., Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury

