SERVICES TUESDAY
May Lehman, 9:30 a.m., Calvin Lehman residence, 10405 C.R. 16, Middlebury
Barbara Gingerich, 9:30 a.m., Family residence, 70657 C.R. 3, Nappanee
Vada R. Blosser, 11 a.m., Yellow Creek Mennonite Church, Goshen
Gerald Wesley VanHooser, 1 p.m., First Baptist Church, Goshen
SERVICES THURSDAY
Nora L. Speicher, 5 p.m., Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home, Nappanee
SERVICES SATURDAY
Sylvia L. Snodgrass, 12 p.m., Stemm-Lawson-Peterson Funeral Home, Elkhart
Malcolm D. Prough, 1:30 p.m., Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.