Mostly clear. Widespread frost likely. Low 28F. NW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph.
Updated: May 8, 2020 @ 4:33 pm
Goshen, Indiana
SERVICES TODAY
Ronald G. Kline, 1 p.m., Stemm-Lawson-Peterson Funeral Home, Elkhart
SERVICES THURSDAY
Anna Ride, 10 a.m., Holy Virgin Protection Orthodox Church, Goshen
SERVICES JUNE 27
Samuel L. Moyer, 4 p.m., Yellow Creek Mennonite Church, Goshen
