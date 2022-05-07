SERVICES TODAY
Patricia A. Thursby-Daniels, 1 p.m., Walley-Mills-Zimmerman Funeral Home, Elkhart
Jerry D. Hapner, 1 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
Rachel S. Oxender, 1 p.m., Fox Wood Hills, 11120 W. 450 N., Middlebury
Gary R. Dausman, 2:30 p.m., Grace Community Church, Goshen
SERVICES SUNDAY
Anna M. Eash, 9:30 a.m., Christy Jr. Knepp residence, 1275 S. 375 W., LaGrange
SERVICES TUESDAY
Vada R. Blosser, 11 a.m., Yellow Creek Mennonite Church, Goshen
SERVICES THURSDAY
Nora L. Speicher, 5 p.m., Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home, Nappanee
SERVICES SATURDAY, MAY 14
Sylvia L. Snodgrass, 12 p.m., Stemm-Lawson-Peterson Funeral Home, Elkhart
Malcolm D. Prough, 1:30 p.m., Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury
