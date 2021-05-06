SERVICES TODAY
Jerry L. Nesbitt, 2 p.m., The Crosswalk at Ligonier United Methodist Church, Ligoner
SERVICES SATURDAY, MAY 8
Carol L. Manahan, 11 a.m., Graveside at Oakridge Cemetery, Goshen
Forrest L. Robinson, 11 a.m., Graveside at New Paris Cemetery, New Paris
Carol J. Epp, 1 p.m., Chapel of the Sermon on the Mount on the Anabaptist Mennonite Biblical Seminary, Elkhart
Thomas R. Hamilton, 1 p.m., Crossroads Community Church, Goshen
Virginia R. Hartsough, 1 p.m., Yeager Funeral Home, Ligonier
Rosa E. Stone, 3 p.m., Belmont Mennonite Church, Elkhart
SERVICES MONDAY, MAY 10
Roy G. Martin, 11 a.m., Yellow Creek Mennonite Church, Goshen
Jerry D. Slabaugh, 2 p.m., Graveside at Clinton Brick Cemetery, Goshen
SERVICES TUESDAY, MAY 11
Doris B. Weaver, 10 a.m., Yellow Creek Wisler Mennonite Church, Goshen
SERVICES SATURDAY, MAY 15
Bradley A. Rogers, 1 p.m., Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Bourbon
