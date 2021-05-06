SERVICES TODAY

Jerry L. Nesbitt, 2 p.m., The Crosswalk at Ligonier United Methodist Church, Ligoner

SERVICES SATURDAY, MAY 8

Carol L. Manahan, 11 a.m., Graveside at Oakridge Cemetery, Goshen

Forrest L. Robinson, 11 a.m., Graveside at New Paris Cemetery, New Paris

Carol J. Epp, 1 p.m., Chapel of the Sermon on the Mount on the Anabaptist Mennonite Biblical Seminary, Elkhart

Thomas R. Hamilton, 1 p.m., Crossroads Community Church, Goshen

Virginia R. Hartsough, 1 p.m., Yeager Funeral Home, Ligonier

Rosa E. Stone, 3 p.m., Belmont Mennonite Church, Elkhart

SERVICES MONDAY, MAY 10

Roy G. Martin, 11 a.m., Yellow Creek Mennonite Church, Goshen

Jerry D. Slabaugh, 2 p.m., Graveside at Clinton Brick Cemetery, Goshen

SERVICES TUESDAY, MAY 11

Doris B. Weaver, 10 a.m., Yellow Creek Wisler Mennonite Church, Goshen

SERVICES SATURDAY, MAY 15

Bradley A. Rogers, 1 p.m., Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Bourbon

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you