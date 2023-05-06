SERVICES TODAY
William E. Bontrager, 9:30 a.m., Robert Yoder residence, 11201 N. 400 West, Ligonier
Ramona Kelly, 2:30 p.m., Faith United Methodist Church, Goshen
SERVICES MONDAY
Bruce A. Nethercutt, 3 p.m., River Oaks Community Church, Goshen
On Monday, Indiana’s governor signed a bill into law that would require a photocopy of a government-issued identification card or at least two ID numbers, such as their 10-digit driver’s license or the last four digits of their Social Security number, if a person votes through a mail-in ballot. Do you agree that tougher mail-in balloting rules were needed in Indiana?