Funeral services

SERVICES TODAY

Linda C. Mast, 11 a.m., Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury

Betty J. Moles, 1 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

James Tuvell, 2 p.m., Yeager Funeral Home, Ligonier

Michael D. Geyer, 4 p.m., Dunlap United Methodist Church, Elkhart

SERVICES SATURDAY, MAY 7

Patricia A. Thursby-Daniels, 1 p.m., Walley-Mills-Zimmerman Funeral Home, Elkhart

Jerry D. Hapner, 1 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

Rachel S. Oxender, 1 p.m., Fox Wood Hills, 11120 W. 450 N., Middlebury

Gary R. Dausman, 2:30 p.m., Grace Community Church, Goshen

SERVICES SUNDAY, MAY 8

Anna M. Eash, 9:30 a.m., Christy Jr. Knepp residence, 1275 S. 375 W., LaGrange

SERVICES THURSDAY, MAY 12

Nora L. Speicher, 5 p.m., Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home, Nappanee

SERVICES SATURDAY, MAY 14

Sylvia L. Snodgrass, 12 p.m., Stemm-Lawson-Peterson Funeral Home, Elkhart

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you