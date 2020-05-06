SERVICES FRIDAY

Henry A. Seidner, 11 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES MAY 9

Ronald G. Kline, 1 p.m., Stemm-Lawson-Peterson Funeral Home, Elkhart

SERVICES JUNE 27

Samuel L. Moyer, 4 p.m., Yellow Creek Mennonite Church, Goshen

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you