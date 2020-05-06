A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low around 40F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph..
Updated: May 6, 2020 @ 10:00 pm
Goshen, Indiana
Henry A. Seidner, 11 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
Ronald G. Kline, 1 p.m., Stemm-Lawson-Peterson Funeral Home, Elkhart
Samuel L. Moyer, 4 p.m., Yellow Creek Mennonite Church, Goshen
