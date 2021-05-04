FUNERAL SERVICES: MAY 5

SERVICES WEDNESDAY, MAY 5

Glenn M. Martin, 10 a.m., Yellow Creek Mennonite Church, Goshen

Steven K. Mitchell, 11 a.m., Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES FRIDAY, MAY 7

Jerry L. Nesbitt, 2 p.m., The Crosswalk at Ligonier United Methodist Church, Ligoner

SERVICES SATURDAY, MAY 8

Carol L. Manahan, 11 a.m., Graveside at Oakridge Cemetery, Goshen

Forrest L. Robinson, 11 a.m., Graveside at New Paris Cemetery, New Paris

Carol J. Epp, 1 p.m., Chapel of the Sermon on the Mount on the Anabaptist Mennonite Biblical Seminary, Elkhart

Thomas R. Hamilton, 1 p.m., Crossroads Community Church, Goshen

Virginia R. Hartsough, 1 p.m., Yeager Funeral Home, Ligonier

Rosa E. Stone, 3 p.m., Belmont Mennonite Church, Elkhart

