Funeral SERVICES

SERVICES TODAY

Harley L. Bontrager, 9:30 a.m., Myron Miller residence, 10165 W. 500 South, Millersburg

Irene Thomas, 10 a.m., Berea Christian Fellowship, Nappanee

Mary K. Folk, 4 p.m., Yeager Funeral Home, Ligonier

SERVICES FRIDAY

Bryan Culp, 10 a.m., Nappanee Missionary Church Worship Center, Nappanee

Lauretta J. Hoover, 10 a.m., Yellow Creek Wisler Mennonite Church, Goshen

Judy Eash, 11 a.m., Northside Baptist Church, Elkhart

Mabel L. Wortinger, 1 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

Apolonia I. Garcia, 5 p.m., Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen

Floyd R. Yoder, 6 p.m., First Church of God South Venice, Venice, Florida

SERVICES SATURDAY

William E. Bontrager, 9:30 a.m., Robert Yoder residence, 11201 N. 400 West, Ligonier

Ramona Kelly, 2:30 p.m., Faith United Methodist Church, Goshen

SERVICES MONDAY

Bruce A. Nethercutt, 3 p.m., River Oaks Community Church, Goshen

