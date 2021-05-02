Funeral services

SERVICES TODAY

Clare E. Martin, 10 a.m., Yellow Creek Wisler Mennonite Church, Goshen

SERVICES TUESDAY

Mahlon Schmucker, 9:30 am, Tuesday, Pleasant Hill School/Community Building 235, West Pleasant Hill Road, Akron

SERVICES THURSDAY

Terry Miller, 1 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home

SERVICES SATURDAY, MAY 8

Carol J. Epp, 1 p.m., Chapel of the Sermon on the Mount on the Anabaptist Mennonite Biblical Seminary, Elkhart

Thomas R. Hamilton, 1 p.m., Crossroads Community Church, Goshen

Rosa E. Stone, 3 p.m., Belmont Mennonite Church, Elkhart

