Funeral services

SERVICES THURSDAY

Harley L. Bontrager, 9:30 a.m., Myron Miller residence, 10165 W. 500 S., Millersburg

Irene Thomas, 10 a.m., Berea Christian Fellowship, Nappanee

Mary K. Folk, 4 p.m., Yeager Funeral Home, Ligonier

