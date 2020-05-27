FUNERAL SERVICES: May 27, 2020 May 27, 2020 1 hr ago SERVICES SATURDAYShawn M. Varney, 3 p.m., Owen Family Funeral Home, SyracuseSERVICES MONDAY Nancy M. Miller, 1 p.m., Yoder Culp Funeral Home, GoshenSERVICES JUNE 27Samuel L. Moyer, 4 p.m., Yellow Creek Mennonite Church, Goshen React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Funeral Home Funeral Goshen Shawn M. Varney Owen Syracuse Nancy M. Miller Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Obituaries MILLER, Nancy Jul 27, 1943 - May 26, 2020 FRY, Donna Aug 24, 1940 - May 24, 2020 JACKSON, Eugene May 24, 1948 - May 24, 2020 BARKER, Ryan Oct 19, 1999 - May 24, 2020 FELTS, James Feb 10, 1943 - May 21, 2020 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesAFTERNOON UPDATE: Local cases of COVID-19 rise over weekendKayakers rescued from log in Elkhart RiverAFTERNOON UPDATE: 59 test positive for coronavirus in Elkhart County; one dead in St. JoeAFTERNOON UPDATE: 2 dead, 44 new cases of coronavirus in Elkhart CountyGoshen's Main Street reopens with parking, stoplight changesFiberglass parts outside of Smoker Craft factory catch firePOLICE NEWS: Alcohol or drugs suspected in crash that injured Elkhart manPOLICE NEWS: Elkhart man faces OWI chargeBEHIND THE SCENES: Frank brings youth, expertise to Northridge athletic departmentCOACHING ICONS: Short term commitment for Skibbe at Fairfield goes long Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
