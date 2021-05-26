FUNERAL SERVICES

SERVICES TODAY

Stanley R. Miller, 11 a.m., Maple City Chapel, Goshen

SERVICES THURSDAY

Effie M. Mast, 9:30 a.m., Dave Mast residence, 0740 N. 850 W., Shipshewana

Richard Coy, 11 a.m., Owen Family Funeral Home

SERVICES SATURDAY

J. Brian Messick, 4 p.m., Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury

SERVICES SATURDAY, JUNe 5

Ila M. Palmer Alwine, 12 p.m., Jefferson Community Church, Goshen

SERVICES SATURDAY, JUNe 12

Edgar J. Metzler, 1 p.m., Memorial Service on Zoom: https://zoom.us/j/9995275153

