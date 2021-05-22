SERVICES TODAY
Katherine J. Craig, 10 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
Wayne S. Whitehead, Celebration of Life, 12 p.m., Grace United Methodist Church, New Paris
Stanley E. Liechty, 1 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
Rodney A. Solina, Celebration of Life, 2 p.m., 14282 CR 44, Millersburg
Irvin J. Unsicker, 4 p.m., Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home, Nappanee
SERVICES SUNDAY
Edna M. Hochstetler, 9:30 a.m., Family residence, 9595 W. 1200 N., Nappanee
SERVICES WEDNESDAY
Stanley R. Miller, 11 a.m., Maple City Chapel, Goshen
SERVICES SATURDAY, MAY 29
J. Brian Messick, 4 p.m., Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury
SERVICES SATURDAY, JUNE 5
Ila M. Palmer Alwine, 12 p.m., Jefferson Community Church, Goshen
