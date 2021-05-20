FUNERAL SERVICES

SERVICES TODAY

Joan K. Harshberger, 1 p.m., Graveside at Miller 8 Square, Goshen

Charles C. Wicks, 1 p.m., St. James Episcopal Church, Goshen

SERVICES SATURDAY

Katherine J. Craig, 10 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

Wayne S. Whitehead, Celebration of Life, 12 p.m., Grace United Methodist Church, New Paris

Stanley E. Liechty, 1 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

Rodney A. Solina, Celebration of Life, 2 p.m., 14282 CR 44, Millersburg

Irvin J. Unsicker, 4 p.m., Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home, Nappanee

SERVICES SATURDAY, MAY 29

J. Brian Messick, 4 p.m., Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury

SERVICES SATURDAY, JUN 5

Ila M. Palmer Alwine, 12 p.m., Jefferson Community Church, Goshen

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you