SERVICES TODAY
Joan K. Harshberger, 1 p.m., Graveside at Miller 8 Square, Goshen
Charles C. Wicks, 1 p.m., St. James Episcopal Church, Goshen
SERVICES SATURDAY
Katherine J. Craig, 10 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
Wayne S. Whitehead, Celebration of Life, 12 p.m., Grace United Methodist Church, New Paris
Stanley E. Liechty, 1 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
Rodney A. Solina, Celebration of Life, 2 p.m., 14282 CR 44, Millersburg
Irvin J. Unsicker, 4 p.m., Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home, Nappanee
SERVICES SATURDAY, MAY 29
J. Brian Messick, 4 p.m., Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury
SERVICES SATURDAY, JUN 5
Ila M. Palmer Alwine, 12 p.m., Jefferson Community Church, Goshen
