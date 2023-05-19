Funeral services

SERVICES TODAY

Katherine Ramer, 9:30 a.m., Pleasant Hill Mennonite Church, Latham, MO

Glendon E. Lantz, 10 a.m., Grace Community Church, Goshen

Sharon K. Stakcer, 11 a.m., First Brethren Church, New Paris

Esther J. Bontrager, 11:30 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES SATURDAY

Marion E. Ketcham, 10 a.m., Rieth Rohrer Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen

Darlene Miller, 10:30 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES MONDAY

Barbara J. Slough, 2:30 p.m., College Mennonite Church, Goshen

SERVICES TUESDAY

Gladys Bickel, 11 a.m., Chapel Hill, Osceola followed by graveside service

SERVICES WEDNESDAY

Diane L. Revard, 10 a.m., River of Life Fellowship Church, Middlebury

SERVICES THURSDAY

Mary L. Long, 11 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

Paul W. Beck, 1 p.m., Graveside at Syracuse Cemetery, followed by 2 p.m. Celebration of Life at the Eagles Club, Syracuse

SERVICES SATURDAY, MAY 27

Barbara J. Igney, 11 a.m., Violett Cemetery, Goshen

