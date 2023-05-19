SERVICES TODAY
Katherine Ramer, 9:30 a.m., Pleasant Hill Mennonite Church, Latham, MO
Glendon E. Lantz, 10 a.m., Grace Community Church, Goshen
Sharon K. Stakcer, 11 a.m., First Brethren Church, New Paris
Esther J. Bontrager, 11:30 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
SERVICES SATURDAY
Marion E. Ketcham, 10 a.m., Rieth Rohrer Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen
Darlene Miller, 10:30 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
SERVICES MONDAY
Barbara J. Slough, 2:30 p.m., College Mennonite Church, Goshen
SERVICES TUESDAY
Gladys Bickel, 11 a.m., Chapel Hill, Osceola followed by graveside service
SERVICES WEDNESDAY
Diane L. Revard, 10 a.m., River of Life Fellowship Church, Middlebury
SERVICES THURSDAY
Mary L. Long, 11 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
Paul W. Beck, 1 p.m., Graveside at Syracuse Cemetery, followed by 2 p.m. Celebration of Life at the Eagles Club, Syracuse
SERVICES SATURDAY, MAY 27
Barbara J. Igney, 11 a.m., Violett Cemetery, Goshen